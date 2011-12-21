Weather

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 49°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 75° 49°

Tuesday

53° / 42°
Cloudy with late day rain
Cloudy with late day rain 90% 53° 42°

Wednesday

57° / 40°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 25% 57° 40°

Thursday

62° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 39°

Friday

65° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 41°

Saturday

65° / 47°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 65° 47°

Sunday

67° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 25% 67° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

52°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

12 PM
Showers
40%
54°

54°

1 PM
Light Rain
60%
54°

53°

2 PM
Rain
90%
53°

52°

3 PM
Rain
100%
52°

51°

4 PM
Rain
100%
51°

50°

5 PM
Rain
100%
50°

50°

6 PM
Rain
90%
50°

50°

7 PM
Rain
100%
50°

49°

8 PM
Rain
90%
49°

