Weather VIDEO FORECAST Please enable Javascript to watch this video 7 Day Forecast Hourly Forecast Day Night UV Index Humidity Close Details Close Details 7 Day Forecast Monday 75° / 49° Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 0% 75° 49° Tuesday 53° / 42° Cloudy with late day rain Cloudy with late day rain 90% 53° 42° Wednesday 57° / 40° Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 25% 57° 40° Thursday 62° / 39° Abundant sunshine Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 39° Friday 65° / 41° Sunshine Sunshine 0% 65° 41° Saturday 65° / 47° Plenty of sun Plenty of sun 0% 65° 47° Sunday 67° / 48° Mix of sun and clouds Mix of sun and clouds 25% 67° 48° Humidity Close Details Close Details Hourly Forecast 65° 9 PM Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 64° 10 PM Partly Cloudy 0% 64° 62° 11 PM Partly Cloudy 0% 62° 58° 12 AM Mostly Cloudy 0% 58° 56° 1 AM Mostly Cloudy 0% 56° 55° 2 AM Mostly Cloudy 0% 55° 54° 3 AM Cloudy 0% 54° 53° 4 AM Cloudy 0% 53° 52° 5 AM Cloudy 0% 52° 49° 6 AM Mostly Cloudy 0% 49° 50° 7 AM Cloudy 10% 50° 51° 8 AM Cloudy 10% 51° 52° 9 AM Cloudy 10% 52° 53° 10 AM Cloudy 20% 53° 54° 11 AM Cloudy 20% 54° 54° 12 PM Showers 40% 54° 54° 1 PM Light Rain 60% 54° 53° 2 PM Rain 90% 53° 52° 3 PM Rain 100% 52° 51° 4 PM Rain 100% 51° 50° 5 PM Rain 100% 50° 50° 6 PM Rain 90% 50° 50° 7 PM Rain 100% 50° 49° 8 PM Rain 90% 49° FOX8 Weather Center 7 Day Forecast Clouds and Radar Area Temps Regional Temperatures Watches and Warnings 24-Hour Rainfall National Temperatures Heat Index Must-See Stories Dr. Fauci anticipates coronavirus outbreak in the fall Video FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Student health staff at Elon University Video UNC system changes admissions requirements due to coronavirus outbreak Video Greensboro band teacher ends each online lesson day with song for students Video 102-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus Video $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Kernersville Sheetz More Must-See Stories Latest Weather News Doctor in viral photo with his son behind glass loses his home to tornado Video shows tornado moving through Jonesboro Video Caught on Tape: Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas Video Watch Van’s Weather School here Video Van’s Weather School today at 3 p.m. – send us your questions! Tornado categorized as EF-4 after killing 18, injuring 88 in Putnam County, Tennessee, NWS says Video