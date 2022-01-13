Wintry mix likely coming to Piedmont Triad this weekend

(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is likely to see less snow and more of a wintry mix Sunday.

Snow should begin just after midnight on Sunday and persist until daybreak, meteorologist Emily Byrd says. It’s likely to turn to a sleety mix after daybreak and then may turn back into snow in the evening.

This icy mix could cause a lot of problems for powerlines, trees and travel. While it’s too soon to give firm estimates of just how much snow or ice we might see, the models are in agreement that we’re likely to see quite a bit and it’s likely to create some problems.

If you must commute on Monday, expect it to be frosty and take lots of precautions as you hit the road.

Warmer temperatures and sunshine on Monday should chase the ice away in the afternoon hours.

Buy batteries and matches for your flashlights and candles, make sure your non-perishable food isn’t out of date and keep your blankets and pillows close at hand because it’s time to hunker down!