Winter weather is on the way; here’s when the Piedmont will see snow

A winter weather advisory is in effect from Saturday evening to as late as Sunday at 12 p.m.

Rain will mix with and change into snow overnight. Before sunrise on Sunday, snow should change back to rain across the region.

The southern Piedmont should only experience rain during the event.

A dusting to 2 inches of snow will be possible across the Piedmont. The snow should mainly accumulate on cold surfaces and the grass.

If the snow falls hard enough, we could see some slush on the roads. Higher snow totals are likely across the mountains and foothills.

A final push of a rain and snow mix will be possible Sunday morning.

After lunchtime, our skies will begin to clear out, and the melting will begin. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be near 50 degrees.

