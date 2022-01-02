(WGHP) — The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well.

Cold air will move into the Piedmont on Sunday night while a low-pressure system will move to our south. The low will bring rain back into the Piedmont.

As the cold air overtakes the rain, there’s a chance the moisture could end as a rain/snow mix or change completely to snow across the northern Piedmont. The rain could change to snow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Given our extremely warm December, the ground is very warm.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected. If we do see accumulating snow, it would be on the grass and some elevated surfaces. Much of the snow is expected to melt as it falls.

Roads should be mainly wet with only areas with a burst of heavy rates able to accumulate some slush as it falls faster than it can melt, so no travel troubles are anticipated at this time.

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

Winter weather expected early Monday morning as Piedmont cools down this week

An area of low pressure will move up from the south and through the Sandhills and I-95 corridor. On the backside of this, some cold air will be pulled in as the low pressure passes by.

The possible light wintry mix on Monday morning will give way to sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s.

It will be sunny on Tuesday with lows in the middle 20s and highs in the middle 40s.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with lows around 30 degrees and highs in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the lower 50s. The chance of rain is 30%.

Friday will be sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 40s.

Thunderstorms will also roll through the Piedmont on Monday morning, and flash flooding is expected, according to a flash flood watch released by the National Weather Service.

The flash flood watch goes into effect at 12 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

Flash flooding is likely in the following counties:

Alamance County

Anson County

Chatham County

Cumberland County

Davidson County

Durham County

Edgecombe County

Forsyth County

Franklin County

Granville County

Guilford County

Halifax County

Harnett County

Hoke County

Johnston County

Lee County

Montgomery County

Moore County

Nash County

Orange County

Person County

Randolph County

Richmond County

Sampson County

Scotland County

Stanly County

Vance County

Wake County

Warren County

Wayne County

Wilson County

Creeks, rivers and streams may flood due to excessive runoff.

Flooding may also happen in poor drainage and urban areas.