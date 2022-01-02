Winter weather expected as Piedmont cools down this week

(WGHP) — The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well.

Cold air will move into the Piedmont on Sunday night while a low-pressure system will move to our south. The low will bring rain back into the Piedmont.

As the cold air overtakes the rain, there’s a chance the moisture could end as a rain/snow mix or change completely to snow across the northern Piedmont.

Given our extremely warm December, the ground is very warm.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected. If we do see accumulating snow, it would be on the grass and some elevated surfaces.

No travel troubles are anticipated at this time.

The possible light wintry mix on Monday morning will give way to sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s.

It will be sunny on Tuesday with lows in the middle 20s and highs in the middle 40s.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with lows around 30 degrees and highs in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the lower 50s. The chance of rain is 30%.

Friday will be sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 40s.

