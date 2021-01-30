Winter weather advisories have been issued in the FOX8 viewing area.

A winter storm warning was issued until 10 p.m. on Saturday in the following cities:

Danville

Eden

Martinsville

Reidsville

A winter storm warning was issued until 10 p.m. on Sunday in the following counties:

Alleghany

Ashe

Grayson

Henry

Rockingham

Surry

Watauga

Wilkes

Some of the coldest air of the season is now over the Piedmont. We will remain dry through tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the lower 20s. It will be sunny early tomorrow with clouds increasing late in the day. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow night, the next system reaches us. We expect this to start as rain and snow and go over to a period of snow before going back to rain or freezing rain. The atmosphere would support snow until around 5 a.m. Sunday. After that time, the upper levels will begin to warm and make it most likely liquid precipitation.

Given the precipitation will be starting Saturday night, the key will be how early does it start. Midnight, 2 a.m., 3 a.m., the timing could be anywhere between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. The later it starts, the shorter the period of snow. That will impact how much snow we could see.

The surface temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s, so if we get snow, some of it would likely stick. To be covered, less than 1″ of snow for the Triad and a little more to the north, less to the south. If it starts later, it will be less. Low temperatures on Sunday morning will be around 31.

Sunday will be a day to watch closely. Most models push our temperatures back to the upper 30s to near 40 with rain (non-freezing). Based on past experience, in this pattern, the cold air often gets trapped and we remain colder than models suggest. With this in mind, I am going with a high of 35 and a chance for some freezing rain during the morning until we can climb above 32. This may take until 11 a.m. or noon. If that is the case, we could see 1/10 to 1/4″ of freezing rain, especially on the north side of the coverage area. 1/4″ starts causing power issues, so we need to keep that in the back of our mind.

Sunday night, precipitation will be mainly out, but a stray shower, rain or snow, would be possible even into Monday or Monday night. By Monday evening the upper levels would again support snow if there is any precipitation. Before that time, it would be liquid, if anything fell. Lows Monday will be around 31 and highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s Tuesday, upper 40s Wednesday and lower 50s Thursday. Back to near 60 on Friday with rain showers. Lows from near 30 early-week to mid-20s Wednesday and back to 30 Thursday and then near 40 on Friday.