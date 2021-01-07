Winter Storm Warning issued for the Piedmont Triad

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Piedmont Triad.

The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties are included in the warning.

All counties in the western part of the FOX8 viewing area are also under a Winter Storm Warning. For those counties, the warning is in effect from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.

“Snow, possibly beginning as a wintry mix, will overspread the warning area late tonight through Friday morning, then continue through early Friday night. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible,” the NWS said, of the impact on the Triad.

Counties in the western part of the viewing area, such as Alleghany, Surry and Wilkes, could see 4 to 8 inches.

“Travel could be difficult especially in the higher elevations. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS said.