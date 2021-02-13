Winter storm warning in effect in Piedmont; power outages, tree damage likely

A winter storm warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on Sunday in the following counties:

Caswell

Forsyth

Guilford

Rockingham

Stokes

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and travel could be dangerous.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit drivenc.gov for updates on the road conditions.

As of 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reports more than 90,000 people in Guilford County, more than 27,000 people in Forsyth County and more than 15,000 people in Rockingham County were without power.

For areas in the Piedmont, mainly I-85 and north, some of this has been freezing rain and it will continue through the weekend. .

Late Friday, precipitation intensity picked up, and there were periods of freezing rain. Areas in the south that dipped to 32 or colder climbed back above freezing by mid-morning. Areas in the Triad may take until near lunch. Again a light glaze in the south and amounts closer to 1/10″ in the Triad with a few pockets possibly seeing near 2/10,” mainly across the northern Triad.

Some of the Virginia border counties may see amounts reach or exceed 1/4″.

Highs on Saturday from 37 across the south to 35 in the Triad and 33/34 across the far north.

There is a chance for a light rain Saturday night, possibly some light freezing rain. Lows near 32.

Sunday we expect rain with highs in the lower 40s.