Winston-Salem preparing roads for winter weather

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston Salem city salt trucks are hitting the roads early ahead of this weekend’s impending winter storm.

Sr. Community Educator Randy Britton said crews hit the street early due to a staffing shortage.

Britton said they asked employees in different departments to drive salt trucks to help cover the city in brine before the start of this weekend.

“We are calling on our coworkers in other departments, sanitation and utilities specifically, to lend us their employees for the duration of the event. So,its a matter of building that roster with adequate staffing to make sure that we execute our plan, and our plan is to get the streets in a safe and passable condition,” Britton said.

Britton said crews will be working 12-hour shifts to brine bridges and overpasses. Each truck scheduled will brine once, and a total of three times across the city before the weekend.

Britton said each vehicle carries 2,000 tons of salt.

While crew members are not brining the roads, they inspect the trucks to make sure the salt spreaders are clean and all other equipment is working.