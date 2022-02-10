Will weather in the Triad cooperate for a weekend date night or Super Bowl shindig?

(WGHP) — It’s a big weekend for plans!

Valentine’s Day is Monday, which is the least romantic day of the week, so you’re probably looking ahead at the forecast to see what kind of plans you can make over the weekend instead.

Or maybe you’re just thinking about grilling some burgers in preparation for the Super Bowl!

The last few weekends have brought snow and ice to the Piedmont Triad pretty consistently. Have we seen the last of it or will the frosty stuff kill the romance?

Friday

You’ll have a nice day in the lower 60s for Friday, with lots of sunshine. If you’re off work and planning a nice lunch (maybe some pizza at a top ranked pizza place or the best chicken sandwich in the Triad?) with your family, you’ll have an enjoyable time.

If you’ve got dinner plans at one of our nationally recognized Piedmont Triad restaurants, don’t forget your jacket! It’ll be a clear night, but a cool one, probably getting into the mid-40s.

Saturday

Saturday is looking absolutely beautiful! Sunshine, temperatures in the mid-60s. It might be the perfect afternoon for an unconventional Valentine’s Day date. Maybe visit the Greensboro Science Center or North Carolina Zoo or take a walk down the Greenway.

As for the evening, if you scored reservations at a great restaurant, you’ll have a nice, clear night for it in the mid-40s. Warm up with some good food and enjoy a reprieve from wintry weekends.

Sunday

However, a few scattered showers with the possibility of some snow flurries could spoil Sunday brunch. We’re not going to get a significant weather event, but significantly lower temperatures will make Sunday a much less enjoyable day to be out and about.

Right now it doesn’t look like any rain, if we get any, will last too late into the day/ If grilling is on the menu for the big game, you might need a coat but you won’t get rained out.

Although, with a high only in the lower 40s, it might be the perfect day to curl up with a good romantic comedy and stay inside instead.

Or watch football, I guess.

Monday

If you’re a traditionalist and have your plans for Monday, you’ll be in for a clear, cool evening with no rain or winter weather in the forecast to spoil your plans. Grab a warm coat on your way out the door.