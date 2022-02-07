Will we see winter weather in the Piedmont Triad this weekend?

(WGHP) — After a sunny and clear weekend, we could see some winter weather in the Piedmont Triad on Sunday.

“Next Sunday…there’s the possibility that we might have some light precipitation that could be wintery,” FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said.

While you might want to bundle up Sunday since there’s a 40% chance of rain, the high is 44 and the low is 25, it’s too early to say if you should expect any disruptions to your weekend routine.

Rain continues to fall Monday, and the rest of the week, we’ll see highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

