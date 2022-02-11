Will Sunday snow spoil Super Bowl celebrations in the Piedmont Triad?

(WGHP) — The weather has apparently been clear, warm and pretty for too long, according to Mother Nature.

If you’ve got early Valentine’s Day plans for Friday or Saturday, it seems like you’re in the clear, with daytime highs in the 60s and clear skies. But Sunday is looming with frosty possibilities!

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that early risers on Sunday morning may catch a glimpse of some snowfall. Waking up, a dusting a snow might be across the yard. Current model predictions say the Triad area is going to get just over half an inch.

So we’re going to go from the upper 60s and sunny to waking up with a dusting of snow on the ground.

If outdoor grilling was on the agenda for the big game, you probably won’t get snowed out or anything like that.

Currently, it doesn’t look like snow totals through the Piedmont Triad will cause any issues with travel or loss of power, and anything that does accumulate is likely to melt off by the end of the day as temperatures head into the 40s.