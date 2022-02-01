Will Piedmont Triad see 4th weekend of winter weather as cold front sweeps through?

(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad could be in for a fourth round of winter weather this weekend.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says a cold front will bring them a wide range of winter weather across the Midwest on Wednesday, including snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The cold front will arrive in the Piedmont late Wednesday and Thursday. So Thursday will be a rainy day with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 60s. The chance of rain is 50%.

Rain will remain in the forecast on Friday with mild lows in the lower 50s and highs in the lower 60s, and the chance of rain is 80%.

Cooler air will roll through the Piedmont on Saturday with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be sunny during the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

Ewing says that for now, we are going with partly cloudy skies on Sunday with lows in the middle 20s and highs in the lower 40s. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

The National Weather Service says some models show a risk for some wintry precipitation across parts of central North Carolina on Sunday.

National Weather Service map shows chance of winter precipitation in NC
National Weather Service map shows chance of winter precipitation in NC

