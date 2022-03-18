(WGHP) — The beginning of meteorological Spring means the beginning of severe weather season.

AccuWeather describes the 2021 severe weather season as “turbulent.” It started strong in March, but April of 2021 was quiet and May was quite active.

Plus, there was been a lot of activity in December, with tornadoes and a derecho.

While most people think of “Tornado Alley” in plains of the United States, in recent years, the area with the most frequent tornadic activity has seemed to shift farther east toward the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

AccuWeather believes that 120 and 170 tornadoes will touch down across the U.S. in March, which could be double the month’s long-term average of 80 tornadoes, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

According to NOAA, the U.S. is currently experiencing its longest stretch without an EF5 tornado, the most extreme rating for a tornado.

While North Carolina is not traditionally thought of as “tornado country,” a tornado touched down a year ago in High Point, and it’s been almost four years since the tornado that devastated parts of East Greensboro.

“April and May tend to be our active tornado months with another peak from August to October,” FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says. But that doesn’t mean you need to be too worried. “Most North Carolina tornadoes tend to be brief and on the weaker side of the EF Scale.”