Wildfires send ‘unhealthy air’ across NC; sensitive groups encouraged to limit time outdoors

Weather Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Most of North Carolina is under a Code Orange advisory for air quality.

Department of Environmental Resources issued Code Orange for air quality until midnight.

Code Orange is the third of six levels of air quality advisories. It is defined as the air being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” — which means that people with upper respiratory issues are encouraged to avoid exposure to open-air until the advisory expires.

This drop in air quality is a direct result of the wildfires raging on the west coast.

Kate Garner of FOX8 Max Weather says that popup storms expected this weekend should help push out the haze and bring our air quality back to where it needs to be.

