When to expect snow to arrive in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — Winter has come in a big way in January.

After two other wintry weather events, the third time is…well. Probably not the charm, depending on where you needed to go on Saturday.

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says to expect rain to start late in the afternoon on Friday.

Warmer temperatures will keep the precipitation wet until Friday night when it will change over to snow before midnight. The snow should move out before sunrise on Saturday morning. Across the Triad, an inch to an inch and a half is expected. Some small areas might see up to two.

Cold temperatures and high winds on Saturday morning mean roads will remain slick and potentially icy, and the snow that accumulates (probably no more than an inch or two of the stuff) will stick around until we get back above freezing on Sunday.

Crews are preparing roadways for the freezing conditions. While this doesn’t appear to be a significant weather event, road conditions will likely be slick throughout the weekend. Saturday might not be the day to go for a drive.

If you are out on the roads late tonight or tomorrow, expect slow going.

The snow isn’t likely to linger past Sunday, as our week ahead warms up dramatically.

