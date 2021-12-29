What kind of weather can the Piedmont Triad expect for the final days of 2021?

(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad could see stormy weather over the last couple of days of 2021.

A large swath of North Carolina is in a “marginal risk” category later tonight and into tomorrow for thunderstorms. That means wind and rain coming our way across the area, meteorologist Emily Byrd says.

There’s less of a chance of rain on Friday for New Year’s Eve, but go ahead and expect somewhat damp conditions for any New Years Celebrations you might be throwing.

The temperatures will remain nice and mild throughout the end of the week and weekend, at least, so you can leave the puff coats hung up for now.

There’s a strong chance of rain for the first weekend of the new year.

Let’s not take it as a bad omen, let’s just decide that it’s a sign that we’re washing away 2021 and starting fresh with 2022.