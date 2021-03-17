What are enhanced and moderate severe weather risks?

The Piedmont Triad is bracing for severe weather on Thursday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center groups severe thunderstorm risks into five categories, from level one to five.

Cities in the immediate Triad are under an enhanced (level 3) or moderate (level 4) risk on Thursday.

The last time central NC had a level-4 outlook on the day-2 outlooks was Dec. 26, 2012. With that said, we need to be prepared for a significant severe weather outbreak.

So what does that mean?

Enhanced means numerous severe storms are possible. The storms are expected to me more persistent and/or widespread, with a few intense storms.

Moderate means widespread severe storms are likely. The storms are expected to be long-lived, widespread and intense.

The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as measured wind gusts to at least 58 mph, and/or hail to at least one inch in diameter, and/or a tornado. All thunderstorm categories imply lightning and the potential for flooding. Categories are also tied to the probability of a severe weather event within 25 miles of your location.