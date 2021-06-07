Wet week ahead with a chance of rain in the forecast every day until Sunday

A very tropical airmass will stay churned up over the Carolinas for a few days. We will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today, so have your umbrella ready to go!

Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Showers will continue overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

Cloudy skies with showers and isolated thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s.

We will have more chances to see some sunshine for the rest of the week as our days start with partly cloudy skies. There will be a continuing chance for showers and thunderstorms, however, each afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s Thursday, then hold steadily in the mid 80s through Sunday.