Wet and windy Friday ushers in a beautiful weekend in the Piedmont Triad

One more wet day separates us from a beautiful weekend.

Friday morning will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the southern Piedmont this morning, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

“The big picture: we have some upper level energy that’s just going to be sparking off these early showers and thunderstorms,” Byrd said. “(A cold) front is still back to the west. That comes through later on today.”

That front is expected to cross the region in the afternoon, bringing another line of wet weather, and, trailing behind that front, winds.

From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, our Blue Ridge counties will be under a Wind Advisory.

“We’re going to have that front moving off shore pretty quickly,” Byrd said. “That means we’re opening up our skies to some really nice weather for the beginning of the day tomorrow.”

Overnight, the skies will clear up, and by Saturday, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies.

Enjoy the nice weather while you can. Monday is coming in with another cold front, and the Triad will be looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.