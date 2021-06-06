Week of wet weather ahead in Piedmont Triad, thunderstorms in forecast every day

(WGHP) — Make sure to keep your umbrella close by over the next few days because we’ve got a rainy week ahead.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says scattered afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms will be in the forecast every day this week.

Afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to middle 80s, and both days will have a 50% chance of rain.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Both days will have a 50% chance of rain.

A cold front will slide down the East Coast on Friday, which will increase our rain chance to 60%. 

Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The cold front will move through the Piedmont on Saturday, bringing us a 50% chance of a scattered afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm. 

Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the middle 80s.

Our high chances for scattered afternoon thunderstorms should begin to break next Sunday. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s and a 30% chance of rain.

