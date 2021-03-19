Videos show crews begin clean-up morning after High Point likely struck by tornado

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The morning after Thursday’s severe weather, High Point city crews emerged to clean up the mess that was left behind.

A truck was on scene at Francis Street and Model Farm Road, picking up collapsed trees. The road was covered in debris.

At Springfield Friends Meeting, downed trees crushed grave markers. The pastor tells FOX8 reporter Tess Bargebuhr that strong winds blew part of the roof off their office.

The National Weather Service was in High Point by Friday morning beginning assessment of the damages to determine what it was that battered the area.

NWS believes a tornado likely struck the city briefly. They won’t know the exact power of the tornado, however, until they’ve had a chance to finish their survey.

