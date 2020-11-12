Video shows water rescue at Yadkinville Road, Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are working on a water rescue in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, WSFD tweeted video from the scene at Yadkinville Road and Reynolda Road.
In the video, a rescue team helped a person out of a car surrounded by water. The person was then walked through the water to dry land.
