Video shows water rescue at Yadkinville Road, Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are working on a water rescue in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, WSFD tweeted video from the scene at Yadkinville Road and Reynolda Road.

In the video, a rescue team helped a person out of a car surrounded by water. The person was then walked through the water to dry land.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter