Video shows torrential hail as severe storm moves through Greensboro

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — A line of storms is moving through the Piedmont Triad on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Alamance County, northeastern Randolph County, southeastern Guilford County and northwestern Chatham County, effective until 4:30 p.m.

A second Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also active for southeastern Forsyth County, northeastern Davidson County, northwestern Randolph County and southwestern Guilford County until 4:45 p.m.

The NWS said the storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Hail in Greensboro on May 10, 2021 (Justyn Melrose/WGHP)
Hail in Greensboro on May 10, 2021 (Justyn Melrose/WGHP)

As of 4 p.m., Duke Energy reports about 4,600 customers are without power in Guilford County.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said the storm threat for the immediate Triad should be over by around 6 to 7 p.m., with some storms still possible to the south and east.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter