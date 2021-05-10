Video shows torrential hail as severe storm moves through Greensboro

(WGHP) — A line of storms is moving through the Piedmont Triad on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Alamance County, northeastern Randolph County, southeastern Guilford County and northwestern Chatham County, effective until 4:30 p.m.

A second Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also active for southeastern Forsyth County, northeastern Davidson County, northwestern Randolph County and southwestern Guilford County until 4:45 p.m.

The NWS said the storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Hail in Greensboro on May 10, 2021 (Justyn Melrose/WGHP)

As of 4 p.m., Duke Energy reports about 4,600 customers are without power in Guilford County.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said the storm threat for the immediate Triad should be over by around 6 to 7 p.m., with some storms still possible to the south and east.