Video shows storm damage, trees down in Piedmont as winter storm moves through

Trees are down, and over 100,000 people in the Piedmont are without power as a winter storm continues to move through the area on Saturday.

A tree is down, blocking West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. A tree is also down all the way across 158 in Summerfield between the Barhamco gas station and I-73.

Tree down on Kemp Road East

A winter storm warning is in effect until 12 p.m. on Sunday in the following counties:

Caswell

Forsyth

Guilford

Rockingham

Stokes

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and travel could be dangerous.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit drivenc.gov for updates on the road conditions.

As of 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reports more than 90,000 people in Guilford County, more than 27,000 people in Forsyth County and more than 15,000 people in Rockingham County were without power.