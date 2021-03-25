Video shows possible tornado in Alabama; multiple homes demolished

Tornadoes moving through Alabama have demolished homes near Birmingham and left thousands without power.

In the Eagle Point subdivision of Shelby County, at least one house was reduced to rubble while roofs and second stories were missing from others.

Authorities in the city of Pelham are reporting heavy damage as well. Video in the player above shows a possible tornado in Pelham.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for Alabama and Mississippi.

No injuries have been reported thus far, but forecasters said conditions were ripe for “long-track strong tornadoes.”

On Wednesday, heavy rains saturated the ground in southwest Mississippi, causing a large tree to topple over onto a mobile home, killing a woman inside.