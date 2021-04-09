Videos, photos show hail in Surry County after severe storm

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Videos and photos shot by FOX8 viewers on Friday afternoon showed hail falling and the aftermath as a severe storm moved through Surry County.

The video in the player above was shot in the Westfield community, showing significant hail on the road after the storm moved through.

Golf-ball-sized hail has been reported with the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

  • (Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)
  • (Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)
  • (Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)
  • (Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)
  • (Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)
  • (Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)
  • (Credit: Kristi Flippin)

A Tornado Warning was issued for eastern Surry County at 4:20 p.m. The warning expired at 4:45 p.m.

There are currently no reports of a confirmed tornado or any significant storm damage.

