Videos, photos show hail in Surry County after severe storm

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Videos and photos shot by FOX8 viewers on Friday afternoon showed hail falling and the aftermath as a severe storm moved through Surry County.

The video in the player above was shot in the Westfield community, showing significant hail on the road after the storm moved through.

Golf-ball-sized hail has been reported with the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

(Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)

(Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)

(Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)

(Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)

(Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)

(Credit: Nichole Hughes Rose)

(Credit: Kristi Flippin)

A Tornado Warning was issued for eastern Surry County at 4:20 p.m. The warning expired at 4:45 p.m.

There are currently no reports of a confirmed tornado or any significant storm damage.