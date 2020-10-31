FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton’s newest episode of Van’s Weather School is posted above.
What weather and/or science questions do you have? FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton will answer them during Weather School. The school is streamed on www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook page.
Van is heading into the virtual classroom to try to help with distanced learning for kids (but fun for adults, too). Send your questions to weatherschool@wghp.com. Along with your question, please include your name, grade, age and school!
Latest headlines from FOX8
- As Trump faces uncertain future, so do his signature rallies
- Vice President Pence to visit NC Sunday for worship service with Franklin Graham
- $1,200 direct payments: Americans blame both parties for stimulus check stalemate
- Hit-and-run suspect charged after 3 children ejected from SUV during crash in Guilford County, 8 people taken to hospital, troopers say
- Van’s Weather School: October 29 episode