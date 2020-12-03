Van’s Weather School: December 3 episode

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton’s newest episode of Van’s Weather School is posted above.
What weather and/or science questions do you have? FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton will answer them during Weather School. The school is streamed on www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook page.
Van is heading into the virtual classroom to try to help with distanced learning for kids (but fun for adults, too).
