(WGHP) — This week’s Weather Kid is 8-year-old Amiya Washington, of Winston-Salem. Her favorite subject in school is science.

Washington is the reigning 2023 Universal Miss Tarheel State Young Miss and will travel to Orlando in June 2023 to compete in a national contest.

PC: Canisha Cierra Turner

Washington is also the former 2021 East Coast USA Ultimate Grand Supreme. She won the title among a field of over 400 contestants from across the country and earned a trip to Paris, France.

Those interested in being a Van’s Weather Kid must send an email to weatherkid@wghp.com saying why they want to be a Weather Kid with a copy of their address, phone number and recent photo. Ages 8-13.