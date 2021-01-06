Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of the Piedmont Triad; here’s the latest from Van Denton

Clouds will thicken tomorrow night with rain arriving after 3 a.m. As the air cools, this rain should begin to transition over to snow or a rain/snow mix.

In the Triad and points north and west, we expect a period of all snow. Lows will be around 32. We expect this to continue during the day on Friday with some areas going back to a rain/snow mix and all rain farther south.

Highs will be in the mid-30s across the Triad and upper 30s to the south.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be in the 1-2 inch range across the western counties and near 1″ in the Triad and less than 1″ south and east of the Triad. 2-4 inches across the mountains.

Given the dependency on precipitation rates to snowfall amounts, it will vary more than normal across the area.

Some pockets within each zone will see more and some will get less. Areas that see a heavier burst of precipitation will have a better chance of slush on roadways.

Other areas with light precipitation rates will get more of a rain/snow mix and roadways would be more likely to remain wet.

Skies will gradually clear on Friday night with lows in the upper 20s. The weekend will be dry and chilly. Highs in the low to mid-40s and lows in the mid-20s Sunday morning.