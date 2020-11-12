Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida, expected to move offshore of Carolinas

Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of about 4 a.m., Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida.

Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 50 mph, and the storm was moving northeast at 13 mph.

Forecasters say Eta will move across northeastern Florida on Thursday and emerge into the western Atlantic by the afternoon.

The storm is expected to pick up speed over the western Atlantic and move parallel to the Carolinas offshore.

By late Friday, the storm will head well east of the Mid-Atlantic coast.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

* Middle of Longboat Key to Suwannee River Florida, including Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Middle of Longboat Key to Suwannee River Florida

* Flagler/Volusia County Florida line northward to St. Andrews Sound Georgia.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River Florida