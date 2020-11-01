Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean, ties record for most named storms in single season

A tropical depression became Tropical Storm Eta as wind speeds reached 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, forecasters say Eta is about 270 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and about 600 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua/Honduras border.

The storm is moving west at 15 mph.

The hurricane center says Eta is expected to continue on this path through Sunday night or Monday morning before slowing down and heading west-southwest. On Monday and Tuesday, the storm is expected to move southwest.

The NHC reports that the center of the storm will be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday night.

By Monday, Eta is expected to become a hurricane.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border.

* The northeastern coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Puerto Cabezas

