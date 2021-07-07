Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Florida, brings possibility of flash, urban flooding to North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall on the northern Florida Gulf Coast, and it’s forecasted to move into the Carolinas late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Courtesy of CIRA/NOAA.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was about 61 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key, Florida, and about 115 miles west-southwest of Jacksonville, Florida. Maximum sustained winds clocked in at 65 mph.

Elsa placed parts of the Florida coast under storm surge and tropical storm warnings.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in place north of Little River Inlet, South Carolina, up to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While the storm is predicted to weaken, it’s still expected to have major impacts across eastern and central North Carolina as it moves north.

• Gusts in excess of tropical-storm-force are possible on Thursday.

• A few severe storms including isolated tornadoes will be possible late Wednesday night through Thursday. Tornadoes associated with tropical systems are generally very brief but can offer little lead time. pic.twitter.com/THSTTSTdZh — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) July 7, 2021

Forecasters expect Elsa to cross the southeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S. through Thursday.

Currently, the advisory predicts 1 to 3 inches of rain across North Carolina and southeastern Virginia tonight through Thursday. Isolated totals of up to 5 inches could lead to isolated flash and urban flooding.