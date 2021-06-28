Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina, nearing land

ATLANTIC OCEAN – AUGUST 28: In this handout from the In this satellite image handout from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Tropical Storm Danny is seen August 28, 2009 in the Atlantic Ocean. According to reports, Danny danny has weakened, but a tropical storm watchis still in effect and it is still expected to produce dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danny has formed off South Carolina’s coast, and forecasters say the storm is expected to dump several inches of rain on some parts of the Southeast once it heads inland.

The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed late Monday off South Carolina’s coast.

It has top sustained winds of 40 mph and is racing to the west-northwest toward expected landfall within hours.

Forecasters say Danny could drop several inches of rain on parts of South Carolina and Georgia as it heads into the Southeast.

But the hurricane center in Miami says Danny will undergo rapid weakening once it makes landfall.