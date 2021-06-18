Tropical Storm Claudette expected to form in Gulf on Friday; NC faces risk of heavy rain, flooding over weekend

(WGHP) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a potential tropical cyclone that could hit the Gulf Coast before moving through the South, bringing a risk of heavy rainfall and flooding in North Carolina.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Three was about 220 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, and 340 south-southwest of Mobile, Alabama. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves north-northeast at 14 mph.

The storm is expected to build strength, potentially becoming a subtropical or tropical storm on Friday. Forecasters say there is a 90% chance of formation. If it forms, the storm will be named Claudette.

Then, forecasters expect the storm to make landfall Friday night or early Saturday along the north-central Gulf Coast. It will likely continue moving northeast slowly through the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center says heavy rainfall and gusty winds have already begun to reach portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center says 4 to 8 inches of rain, with a chance of as much as a foot of rain, are likely to hit the Central Gulf Coasting starting on Friday.

Through the weekend, heavy rains will move across southeastern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, and central Georgia. These areas could see 3 to 5 inches of rain with some areas potentially seeing as much as 7 inches of rain.

North Carolina Emergency Management reports that, Sunday, the state faces a threat of heavy rainfall and localized flash, urban and stream flooding, especially across southern and western North Carolina.

• The system is on track to make landfall along the LA coast Saturday & push NE.

• The greatest threat associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Three will be heavy rainfall & localized flash, urban, & stream flooding, especially across southern & western portions of NC. pic.twitter.com/j5InBCOS0Q — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) June 18, 2021

“The system will likely move out of the area sometime on Monday, but a cold front is expected to move in behind the system late Monday – Tuesday and will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast for the beginning half of the work week,” NCEM said in a Twitter post.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida.

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans