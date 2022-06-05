TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Alex formed as the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season early Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said that at 5 a.m. that the storm was located about 270 miles east-northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving northeast at 22 mph.

A tropical storm warning was declared for Bermuda as a result of its potential impact on the island. Alex is predicted to move near or north of Bermuda Monday.

The storm is expected to bring around two to three inches to Bermuda.

Saturday, the precursor to Alex brought heavy rains to Florida to the point that Miami residents had to abandon their vehicles in the floodwaters.