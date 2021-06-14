Tropical depression forms off North Carolina coast, brings rip current risk to beaches

Tropical depression forms off North Carolina coast (National Hurricane Center)

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WGHP) — A tropical depression has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Charles Ewing of the FOX8 Max Weather Center reports that the depression is bringing a rip current risk to some of the beaches.

As of about 11 a.m. Monday, the NHC said the tropical depression was about 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras.

Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph.

Forecasters say the depression is moving away from the United States, heading northeast at 21 mph.

It’s expected to become a tropical storm Monday night and may become stronger on Tuesday.

The storm will weaken into Tuesday night before dissipating on Wednesday, the NHC reports.