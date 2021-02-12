Triad under Winter Weather Advisory until noon Saturday as freezing temperatures, showers threaten to bring sleet

The Piedmont Triad is under a Winter Weather Advisory stretching from Friday morning until noon Saturday.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, the Triad could wake up to slippery roads Friday morning, especially over bridges and overpasses.

By 11 a.m. Friday, temperatures are expected to rise over freezing, but by night, those temperatures will drop to around 30°.

With more showers possible overnight, along with those freezing temperatures, the Triad could see freezing rain, sleet and cold rain.

“Ice accrual is expected to be between 0.10″ and 0.20″ with the highest amounts along the NC/VA line,” Byrd said.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be wet.

“Temperatures will return to the mid-30s, making it just cold and wet instead of slippery,” Byrd said. “Sunday, there is a 50% chance of scattered showers, but temperatures warm to the mid-40’s.”