Triad under Winter Weather Advisories as freezing rain brings a ‘glaze of ice’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Most of the Triad is under a Winter Weather Advisory as freezing rain comes down across the region, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Byrd warns that this freezing rain could leave a “glaze of ice” or more on untreated, elevated surfaces.

“It’s mainly bridges and overpasses, elevated surfaces like railings and your outdoor stairs, but some of the treetops getting a glaze of ice at the very least but we may even have up to a tenth of an inch of ice in our northwestern counties,” Byrd said.

Fortunately, the roads are not expected to be too bad.

“As far as main roads go, they’re looking alright,” Byrd said. “Soil temperatures are in the 40s and that’s going to keep the main streets, big and small, from getting icy.”

By lunchtime, temperatures are expected to warm up into the mid-30s turning that freezing rain into just a cold rain.

By tonight, the rain is expected to leave but the clouds will stay.

The rest of the workweek will bring drier, warmer weather with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Moderate Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Randolph and Rowan counties from midnight until 12 p.m. Wednesday

Caswell, Forsyth, Guilford, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties are seeing Winter Weather Advisories for just a few hours longer, midnight until 4 p.m. Wednesday.