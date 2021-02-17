Triad under Winter Storm Warning as threat of freezing rain, mass power outages looms

Winter Storm Warnings are out now for the entire FOX8 coverage area, with the exception of Montgomery and Chatham counties where an advisory is in effect. We should all experience adverse weather conditions due to ice and significant issues for the areas under the warning.

Clouds will thicken this evening and a light wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and possibly some brief snow (mainly north and west) will begin near or after midnight.

As we go through the night, precipitation will become heavier and more will become freezing rain. There may still be some sleet mixed in at times, especially north and west.

By daybreak, a coating to 1/2″ of sleet/snow (more north and west) is expected. By that time, the immediate Triad should already be up to between 1/10 and 2/10″ of ice accrual.

Through the morning, the freezing rain will continue and at times could be mixed with sleet through early morning.

The freezing rain will taper down and become more patchy in the afternoon. Highs will only reach near 32, so very little melting, if any.

The best chance for some melting will be in the southern counties near and below U.S. 64. By that time, our freezing rain totals will be in the 1/4 to 1/2″ range.

Patchy freezing rain will continue into tomorrow night, mainly over the eastern portions. Lows tomorrow night will be around 31.

Once the precipitation is all out, we expect near 1/2″ across the Triad and a few isolated spots just over that, especially north and northeast. There will be near 1/4″ all the way down to U.S. 64.

So all areas along and north of U.S. 64 will have enough icing to cause power problems. It will be more widespread as you go north.

Friday, any leftover precipitation will be east and move out early. Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.