The Piedmont is under a slight and marginal risk for severe storms throughout the afternoon.

Kate Garner of the FOX8 Weather Center says the heaviest storm activity should be from 2:30 p.m. to around 7 p.m. in the Triad.

The storms could bring damaging winds or hail.

“What’s notable is there’s already a tornado watch to the south of us and a lot of storm damage. We have hail, wind damage, and thunderstorms are popping up everywhere, and it’s not even made it to us yet,” Garner said.