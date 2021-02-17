Triad shoppers stock up, fuel up ahead of ice storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people in the Piedmont spent their Wednesday getting out and gearing up for winter weather, worried they might be staying put for a few days.

From the grocery stores to the gas stations and home improvement stores, people are trying to make sure they have what they need.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t need anything, it will be fine.’ Then, I realized I had no food at the apartment,” said Kayleigh Needer, who lives in Greensboro.

After tens of thousands were left without power last weekend in the Triad, some are thinking outside of the box.

“I’m getting gas in preparation for this ice storm that’s coming. I want to be able to charge my phone in the car, there will be heat in my car if the power goes out,” said Sam Lipman, who lives in Greensboro.

At a gas station on Battleground Avenue, people were getting fuel for their generators too.

Those who don’t have generators or a way to stay warm in case the power goes out say they’ll rely on creativity.

“I have a lot of blankets and jackets and yeah that’s the only thing,” Needer said.

Steve and Marsha Cohen moved to Greensboro from Boston more than 40 years ago. While they’re used to the cold, they’re not downplaying the danger this storm could bring.

“We take it seriously because we’re in the ice belt here, we don’t seem to get as much snow, we get ice here, so that knocks the trees down,” Marsha said.

While some said they had done nothing that day to prepare, others said they’d rather stay vigilant.

“I’m just playing it safe. I’d like to see nothing happen at all, that’s the ideal situation. But I’d like to be prepared in case something does,” Lipman said.

When it comes to the shelves at grocery stores on Lawndale Avenue, shoppers said most items were stocked up except for things like bread, milk and cases of water.