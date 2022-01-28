Triad road crews prepare ahead of potential icy conditions

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews across the Piedmont Triad getting a headstart to prepare for potential winter weather Friday night.  

High Point crews were out early Friday morning to get things ready. They focused their initial efforts on Eastchester, Westchester and Main Street.

Trucks were spilling out brine to prepare the roads all along major thoroughfares of High Point.

Major highways like US 66 and I-40 were covered with salt, ready for the predicted snow Friday night and a cold, windy Saturday.

City officials told FOX8 crews wanted to finish up before rush hour traffic picked up. They have crews on standby if roads do get bad overnight Friday.

Crews on the night shift will be on standby starting at 7 p.m. Friday if snow or ice starts to accumulate on the roads overnight.

Then on Saturday, more crews will be on standby all day starting at 7 a.m. 

Across the Triad, crews have been stocking up to make sure they have enough materials ready to go if needed this weekend. 

So far no one is reporting any supply chain issues when it comes to ordering their winter preparation supplies.

