Triad residents prepare for work week after winter storm over weekend

(WGHP) — Many people here in the Piedmont had their work cut out for them after this weekend’s snowstorm left a thick coating of ice and snow across the road.

Other than a few snowplows on the road in Winston-Salem and the sounds of shovels hitting driveways, it was quiet around the city Monday.

“It had to be done. I wanted to get it done early,” Jeff Willey said.

Willey got up at 7:30 a.m. to start chipping away at the ice.

“Trying to find ways in which the cars can get out tomorrow morning…shoveling both the entrance and exit to the driveway,” Willey said.

Thurmond Carter worked for about an hour a few miles down on Bethaniel Road.

“I’m having to use a tube to break up the ice and the snow and whatnot…then I have to shovel. So I’ll do a little bit at a time. And what I don’t get done today, I will finish tomorrow,” he said.

He told FOX8 he’s glad he never lost power.

“We were blessed in that regard,” he said.

Local business owners like Keith Rogers had to clear a path for customers.

“This is the typical day after snow day activity,” Rogers said.

He spent a few hours at Polo Executive Park moving the snow. His business was closed on Monday, which gave him a little extra time to prepare.

He knows there is going to be trouble in some spots a little longer.

“The roads are going to look good on the primary roads right no. But as we were coming out our neighborhoods… its nothing but ice, and I’m sure it’s going to be that way for the rest of the week,” he said.

A spokesperson from the City of Winston-Salem says crews are working two 12 hours shifts and are hoping to have all major roads clear by 7 p.m. Monday.

They will start on secondary roads no earlier than Tuesday.