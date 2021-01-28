Triad remains under Winter Weather Advisory after overnight snow Thursday morning; Wintry mix possible Sunday

The snow is tapering off across the Piedmont Triad as it moves to the east.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Triad until 8 a.m.

“So far we are really seeing a lot of progress,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd. “The heavier snow is down over eastern North Carolina from Raleigh eastward. We’re seeing the steady snowfall having ended here in most of the FOX8 viewing area.”

Byrd said that some reports of “little patchy snow showers” coming in, but those are not expected to add much to complicate your morning commute.

That said, she warns that bridges and overpasses could be slick, so drive with caution.

Thursday is set to bring sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s, but we may not be done seeing winter weather this week.

Sunday could bring another wintry mix.

“We’ll certainly have a little snow in the morning and as the system tapers down at night,” Byrd said of Sunday’s weather. “During the day, likely a cold rain. But stay tuned because any deviation in the path of that next story could change things quite a bit.”