(WGHP) — Greensboro, Winston-Salem and the southern Piedmont Triad counties could see severe storms Thursday as a cold front approaches, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The Storm Prediction Center says portions of the state, including Guilford and Forsyth counties and the Triad’s southern counties, will be under a Level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms.

“Most should be non-severe with us being in the marginal outlook,” said FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

The cold front is expected to come in from the west early Thursday and cross central North Carolina from the early afternoon through mid-evening. The storms are primarily expected between noon and 8 p.m.

“While this storm system already has a violent history over the central (continental United States), the risk of any strong storms ahead of this front is less certain in our area,” NWS forecasters said in the Wednesday morning area forecast discussion.

NWS says these storms could bring “damaging winds, small hail and frequent lightning.” The winds could be as powerful as about 60 mph.

The storms are expected to move north Thursday night and should reach eastern Canada by Friday morning.

Once we get past Thursday’s storms, we’ll be looking ahead to the weekend when there’s a chance of some precipitation.

“Over the weekend, a weak front will move in on Saturday with a few clouds and a 30% chance for a shower,” Denton said. “Lows near 50, highs back to 74. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with a low of 48 and high back to 66.”

Those showers could return Monday.