Triad could see wintry mix Sunday on heels of Thursday morning’s snowfall

One snow event down. One more to go.

As of Wednesday, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said the Piedmont Triad could see a possible wintry mix heading our way on the heels of Thursday morning’s snowfall.

“We’ll certainly have a little snow in the morning and as the system tapers down at night,” Byrd said of Sunday’s weather. “During the day, likely a cold rain. But stay tuned because any deviation in the path of that next story could change things quite a bit.”

Kate Garner of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center said that it may appear more as rain turning to snow.

“The low Saturday night into Sunday morning is 31, and I’ll go ahead and tell you, the overall lows, they just don’t look great,” Garner said. It’s going to be very chilly mornings and evenings for the time being.”

Thursday morning, the Triad came out of a Winter Weather Advisory with a light layer of snow on some surfaces.

The rest of the day, however, brought sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s.