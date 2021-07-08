(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Storm Elsa is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the Carolinas this morning as it races to the northeast. The bulk of this storm will move through this morning before quickly exiting.

Rainfall totals will be around 1-2” (locally higher) east of Charlotte with the rest of the area closer to 0.5-1.5” of rain. Wind gusts will be could be around 30 mph as the storm slides by to our east.

Conditions will quickly improve behind the tropical system later this afternoon with just some lingering showers and storms.

A mix of sun and clouds will take over on Friday with highs climbing back into the upper 80s. There could be a few showers and storms on Friday afternoon as a week cold front slides into the area.

The unsettled weather will also continue into the upcoming weekend. It will also be hot and humid this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Today: Heavy rain/gusty winds early, then mostly cloudy. Hi: 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lo: 70

Friday: Partly sunny, PM showers/storms. Hi: 89