Tornado warning issued in Alleghany, Wilkes Counties

(WGHP) — A tornado warning has been issued in Alleghany, Caswell and Wilkes Counties.

A tornado watch has been issued in the following counties until 7 p.m.:

Alleghany

Rockingham

Stokes

Surry

Wilkes

Yadkin

Suzanne Hamby, the emergency management director with Wilkes County, says there have been two tornados, but she isn’t able to confirm whether either touched down.

Damage has been reported on Clingman Road. The roof of a chicken house is partially torn off.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Funnel spotted west of Elkin, NC as of 1:23 pm. (credit: Riley Alden and Ryan Holgerson)

