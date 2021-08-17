Tornado warning issued in Alleghany, Wilkes Counties

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — A tornado warning has been issued in Alleghany, Caswell and Wilkes Counties.

A tornado watch has been issued in the following counties until 7 p.m.:

  • Alleghany
  • Rockingham
  • Stokes
  • Surry
  • Wilkes
  • Yadkin

Suzanne Hamby, the emergency management director with Wilkes County, says there have been two tornados, but she isn’t able to confirm whether either touched down.

Damage has been reported on Clingman Road. The roof of a chicken house is partially torn off.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

  • Funnel spotted west of Elkin, NC as of 1:23 pm. (credit: Riley Alden and Ryan Holgerson)
    Funnel spotted west of Elkin, NC as of 1:23 pm. (credit: Riley Alden and Ryan Holgerson)
  • Funnel spotted west of Elkin, NC as of 1:23 pm. (credit: Riley Alden and Ryan Holgerson)
    Funnel spotted west of Elkin, NC as of 1:23 pm. (credit: Riley Alden and Ryan Holgerson)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter